IBPS RRB: Regional Rural Banks Recruiting Clerks, Check Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for IBPS RRB Clerk with 5,585 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website for detailed website. The detailed information is available on the official website

https://www.ibps.in/

The applications for the online registration forms started on June 7, 2024. The deadline for completing the application process is June 27, 2024. The payment can be submitted online from June 7-27, 2024. The deadline for printing the applications is July 12, 2024.

Steps to apply for IBPS RRB Clerk

Step 1- Visit the official website of IBPS @ibps.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on ‘CRP RRBs'.

Step 3- You will be directed to a new page. Click on ‘CRP Regional Rural Banks XIII' and then click on ‘Register Online'.

Step 4- After registration, note down the generated registration ID and password.

Step 5- Upload scanned photograph and signature.

Step 6- Fill out the detailed application form.

Step 7 - Upload left thumb impression and handwritten declaration.

Step 8 - Preview and submit the application form.

Step 9 - Pay the application fees.

The role of a Clerk in the bank is to assist the senior employees in handling the daily tasks along with which manages, and assist the customers.



The Common Recruitment Process to hire candidates for Clerk positions in participating regional rural banks is conducted annually by the IBPS.



The IBPS RRB Clerk examination is conducted in two stages: Preliminary and Main. As per the IBPS Calendar 2024, the preliminary phase is scheduled for August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18, 2024, while the mains will take place on October 6, 2024.