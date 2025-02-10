SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released; Exam Begins On February 22

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Junior Associate - Customer Support and Sales (SBI Clerk) prelims examination admit card anytime. Candidates can access their admit cards by visiting the official website. The prelims examination is tentatively scheduled for February 22, 27, and 28.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow these instructions to access their admit card:

Visit the State Bank of India's official website

Scroll down on the homepage and navigate to the Careers section.

Click on the Current Openings tab.

Locate and select the link for SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025.

Enter your login credentials and submit the details.

The admit card for the Junior Associate prelims exam will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2024: Exam Pattern



The online preliminary exam will consist of 100 objective questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

The duration of the exam will be one hour, and it will comprise three sections:

English Language - 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes

Numerical Ability - 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability - 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

Marking Scheme

Negative Marking: One-fourth (1/4) of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

No Qualifying Marks: There are no minimum qualifying marks for individual sections or the overall score.

Shortlisting for Main Exam: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their aggregate marks in descending order, with approximately 10 times the number of vacancies selected, subject to availability.

Phase 2: Main Examination

Exam Pattern

The SBI Clerk Main Exam will consist of 190 questions carrying 200 marks, with a total duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The section-wise breakup is as follows: