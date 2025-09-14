SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card Released, Direct Link Here

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Clerk/Junior Associate 2025 preliminary examination. Candidates can check and download the admit card/call letter on the official website of the bank, sbi.bank.in.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1. Go to the official website of the bank, sbi.bank.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Recruitment of Junior Associates" under the current openings section

Step 3. Select "Link For Download of Call Letters"

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. Download and print your admit card for exam day use

The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the preliminary examination, which is the first step in filling 6,589 vacancies. These vacancies are distributed across various categories:

General Category: 2,225 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 788 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 450 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,179 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 508 posts

The preliminary examination carries 100 marks, and students who clear this round will move on to the main examination. The main examination is crucial as it's the sole basis for preparing the merit list. Additionally, candidates will have to undergo a Language Proficiency Test (LPT) to demonstrate their proficiency in the local language.

What's Next?

After the admit card is released, the next step is typically the preliminary examination. Candidates can appear for the exam as per the schedule mentioned on their admit card. After the prelims, the next stages would be:

1. Main Examination: Candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

2. Language Proficiency Test (LPT): Candidates may also need to undergo an LPT to test their proficiency in the local language.

3. Final Selection: The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance in the main examination.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for updates on exam dates, results, and further instructions.