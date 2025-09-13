SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Call Letter Release Date: Check Past Trends, Other Details Here

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the admit card for the Clerk/Junior Associate 2025 preliminary examination soon. Candidates can check and download the admit card/call letter on the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in.

The examination, as part of the recruitment drive of 6,589 Clerk vacancies is scheduled (tentatively) to be held on September 20,21 and 27, 2025.

SBI Clerk Prelims Call Letter 2025: Download Call Letter

Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in.

Click on the "Current Openings" section and then click on "Recruitment of Junior Associates".

Click on "Link For Download of Call Letters".

Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your admit card for future reference.

The call letter/admit card will be released to fill 6,589 vacancies with some seats reserved for specific caste categories. 2,225 posts are reserved for General category, 788 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 450 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 1,179 for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 508 are reserved for Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The admit card will be released for the preliminary examination which carries 100 marks. Students who clear the prelims will go through the main examination - which is considered as the sole base for preparing the merit list and a Language Proficiency Test (LPT) to test the candidate's proficiency in local language.

When Will SBI Release The Clerk Call Letter?

SBI has mentioned on its official website that it will release the admit card "shortly". Considering the past trends of admit card release date of February Clerk exam and other examinations, SBI releases the admit card/call letter a week or 10 days before the examination. Students can expect the admit card to be released soon.

The post of Clerk/Junior Associate in SBI offers a salary of between Rs 24,050 to Rs 64,480 per month.