SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Past Trends Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Clerk (Junior Associate) prelims result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the results on the official website sbi.bank.in. The prelims were held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025 in online mode for 100 marks. Candidates who clear the prelims are required to go through the second stage (mains examination) of the selection process followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT) which assesses the candidate's proficiency in local language. The mains examination carries 200 marks and is held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How To Download Prelims Result?

Visit the official SBI bank website sbi.bank.in and head over to the "Careers" section.

On the homepage, select "Junior Associate" and "2025-26" year.

Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" and your prelims result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Release Date

SBI is expected to release the Preliminary result in early November, 2025, according to past year trends.

SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Available

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,589 vacancies which are distributed among several categories, such as: