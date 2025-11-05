SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Results Declared: Check Your Score And Prepare For Mains Exam

The State Bank of India has released the result for the preliminary examination conducted in the fourth and fifth weeks of September 2025. Candidates can check the results on the official website of SBI. The government bank has announced recruitment for 6,589 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) across India with a mandatory local language requirement. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can visit the career section of SBI to check the result.

SBI stated that the selection process will be based on the Prelims (Objective Test) for 100 marks, followed by the Mains for 200 marks, and a test of the specified local language for 20 marks. The Main Exam comprises General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability cum Computer Aptitude. The exam duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Candidates who qualified in the Prelims can prepare for the Mains, which is expected to be scheduled on November 17, 2025. According to SBI, candidates who qualified in the Prelims will be able to download the call letter for the Mains approximately 10 days before the exam.

At the time of the Mains exam, candidates must bring the duly authenticated Preliminary Exam call letter (with an authenticated copy of ID proof) as well as the Main Examination call letter. These documents, along with other requisite documents, need to be submitted during the Main Examination. Two additional photographs are also required. Without these, entry to the exam hall will not be allowed.

How to download Prelims Result:

1. Go to www.sbi.co.in/careers, the State Bank of India's official website.

2. Click the Join SBI tab's Current Openings section on the homepage.

3. Locate and choose Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).

4. Click the Preliminary Result for SBI Junior Associate for Exam Held on 20, 21, and 27 September 2025 link.

5. In the login window, enter your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number.

6. Click Submit after entering the captcha code, if necessary.

7. The page will display your SBI Clerk Result and Marks. Save the result PDF for later use after downloading it.