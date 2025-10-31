SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Other Details Here

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Clerk (Junior Associate) preliminary examination result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in. Those who clear the examination will move on to the mains examination and go through a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates must note that the mains examination serves as the sole basis for preparing merit list for final selection.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How To Download Prelims Result?

Visit the official SBI bank website sbi.bank.in and head over to the "Careers" section.

On the homepage, select "Junior Associate" and "2025-26" year.

Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" and your prelims result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date

SBI is expected to release the clerk preliminary examination results anytime soon, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the bank to stay updated.

SBI Junior Associate Number Of Vacancies Available

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,589 vacancies which are distributed among several categories, such as:

General Category: 2,225 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 788 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 450 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,179 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 508 posts

Examination Details

Prelims were held in online mode for 100 marks. The mains examination carries 200 marks and is held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The LPT assesses the candidate's proficiency in local language.