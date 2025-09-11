SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Date: Check Official Notice, Download Process

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit card for the clerk preliminary examination 2025 soon for recruitment of 6,589 vacancies. Once released, candidates can check and download the call letter/admit card on the new official website of the bank- sbi.bank.in. The official website states that the "Link for download of call letter will be made available shortly".

According to the official website, the examination is tentatively scheduled for September 20, 21 and September 27, 2025. The post of Clerk/Junior Associate pays a salary of between Rs 24,050 to Rs 64,480 per month.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card: Download Admit Card

Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in.

Click on the "Current Openings" section and then click on "Recruitment of Junior Associates".

Click on "Link For Download of Call Letters".

Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your admit card for future reference.

The selection process for the SBI Clerk/Junior Associate includes a preliminary examination, a mains and a Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and document verification. Prelims are held in online mode for 100 marks. Those who clear the prelims move on to the main examination which carries 200 marks (190 marks) and is held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The LPT assesses the candidate's proficiency in local language.

Of the total vacancies, 5,180 are reserved for regular posts and 1,409 are backlog vacancies.