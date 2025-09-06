SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Exam Dates Released, Check Dates, Call Letter Details Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the examination dates for the Clerk (Junior Associates) preliminary examination 2025. The clerk examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 20 ,21 and 27, 2025 and aims to fill 6,589 vacacnies. Students can check the dates and call letter details on the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in.

According to the official SBI website, the call letter/admit card for the Clerk Preliminary examination will be released shortly. Once released, students can download the admit card on the website. Those who clear both the prelims and mains examination will be given salary in the pay range of Rs 24,050 to Rs 64,480.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: How To Check Exam Dates And Admit Card?

Visit the official website - sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on "Careers".

Then, click on "Current Openings" and then " Recruitment of Junior Associates".

The tentative exam dates will be displayed on the screen.

Out of the total vacancies, 5,180 are for regular posts and 1,409 are backlog vacancies. Category-wise, the distribution includes 2,255 posts for General, 788 for SC, 450 for ST, 1,179 for OBC, and 508 for EWS candidates.

SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Selection Process 2025

The selection process consists of multiple phases. It begins with a Preliminary Exam, an online test carrying 100 marks. The next phase is the Main Exam, which includes 190 questions and carries 200 marks, with a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Additionally, a Language Proficiency Test is required for candidates who haven't studied the local language in Class 10 or 12. Notably, only the marks from the Main Exam are considered for preparing the final merit list. The final selection is contingent upon eligibility verification and qualifying in the local language test.

The Clerk mains examination are scheduled to take place in November 2025.