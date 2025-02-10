SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Shortly, Know How To Access

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the Junior Associate - Customer Support and Sales (SBI Clerk) prelims examination admit card anytime today. Candidates can access their admit cards by visiting the official website once they are issued. The prelims examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 22, 27, and 28, 2025.

"Tentative dates for the conduct of the preliminary exam are February 22, 27, 28, 2025, and March 1, 2025. The link for downloading call letters for the Preliminary Exam will be published on the Bank's website by February 10, 2025. Candidates are advised to be prepared to attend the preliminary exam," the official website states.

Exam Pattern: Preliminary Examination

The online preliminary exam will consist of 100 objective questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

The duration of the exam will be one hour, and it will comprise three sections:

English Language - 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes

Numerical Ability - 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability - 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

Marking Scheme

Negative Marking: One-fourth (1/4) of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

No Qualifying Marks: There are no minimum qualifying marks for individual sections or the overall score.

Shortlisting for Main Exam: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their aggregate marks in descending order, with approximately 10 times the number of vacancies selected, subject to availability.



Phase 2: Main Examination



Exam Pattern

The SBI Clerk Main Exam will consist of 190 questions carrying 200 marks, with a total duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The section-wise breakup is as follows: