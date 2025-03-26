SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to declare the SBI Clerk result 2024 for the preliminary examination soon. Those who have taken the examination can check their results by visiting the official website once they are released. Candidates will need to use their login details - registration number and date of birth - to access their results. Those who clear the prelims will be eligible for the main examination.

The preliminary examinations were held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025, at multiple centres across the country. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 14,191.

Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the SBI's official website

Step 2. Select the careers link on the homepage

Step 3. Locate the Clerk recruitment link on the new page

Step 4. Select the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link

Step 5. Enter the necessary details and click submit

Step 6. View and download your SBI Clerk prelims result for future reference

SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam

The SBI clerk preliminary exam consisted of an objective test for 100 marks. The exam was held online for a hour, comprising three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Marking Scheme

Negative Marking: One-fourth (1/4) of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

No Qualifying Marks: There are no minimum qualifying marks for individual sections or the overall score.

Shortlisting for Main Exam: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their aggregate marks in descending order, with approximately 10 times the number of vacancies selected, subject to availability.

SBI Clerk Main Exam

The SBI Clerk Main Exam will consist of 190 questions carrying 200 marks, with a total duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.