SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 To Begin On February 22, Know Exam Structure

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the preliminary examination for 14,191 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The SBI Clerk prelims admit card will be available for download by February 10, 2025.

Exam Pattern: Preliminary Examination

The online preliminary exam will consist of 100 objective questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour, and it will comprise three sections:

English Language - 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes

Numerical Ability - 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability - 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes



Marking Scheme

Negative Marking: One-fourth (1/4) of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

No Qualifying Marks: There are no minimum qualifying marks for individual sections or the overall score.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Main Exam based on their aggregate marks in descending order, with approximately 10 times the number of vacancies selected, subject to availability.

Phase 2: Main Examination

Exam Pattern



The SBI Clerk Main Exam will consist of 190 questions carrying 200 marks with a total duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The section-wise breakup is as follows: