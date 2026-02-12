SSC Reschedules Multi-Tasking Staff Exam 2025 At Three Centres In Uttar Pradesh

The Staff Selection Commission has announced new dates for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination 2025 at three examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the examination scheduled for February 4, 2026 (Shift 3) at the Sanskar Academy online examination center in Jhansi was canceled.

Similarly, the examination scheduled for February 5, 2026 (Shift 1) at the Shifa Online Center in Gorakhpur was also canceled. Furthermore, the examination is scheduled for February 6, 2026 (Shift 1, Shift 2, and Shift 3) at the L.M. The Public School online examination center in Jhansi was postponed.

The affected centres are in Jhansi and Gorakhpur. Candidates will now appear for the examination on February 13, 2026, as per the updated schedule. The authorities have clarified that the rescheduling applies only to the specified venues and shifts.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their revised admit cards and exam-related details. Reporting times, shift details, and other guidelines are required to be strictly followed as per the new schedule.

Important Notes for Candidates

This change is applicable only to the three designated exam centers. Candidates should verify all their exam-related information before arriving at the exam center.

Entry to the exam center will be granted only based on the revised rules. To avoid any last-minute problems, candidates should arrive at the center before the scheduled time.

Authorities have urged candidates to obtain information only through official channels and not rely on other sources.