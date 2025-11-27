SSC Central Region Initiates Online Hearings For Suspected Candidates, Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission's Central Region (CR) has started conducting online hearings for suspected candidates using its indigenous 'Suchita' application. The in-house technology has been developed to support transparent and efficient decision-making in cases related to examination malpractice.

With the rollout of this digital system, candidates are no longer required to appear physically for their hearings. Instead, they can present their statements and upload supporting documents online.

The move aims to significantly reduce processing time and streamline the overall review mechanism for malpractice cases.

Important Update On Disability Certificate Formats For SSC Examinations

In line with the latest guidelines issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), the Staff Selection Commission has revised the formats for Disability Certificates.

According to the DEPwD notification dated October 16, 2024, Disability Certificates will now be categorised under two formats:

Form V: Certificate of Disability (for Single Disability)

Form VI: Certificate of Disability (for Multiple Disabilities)

These updated formats replace the earlier three forms - Form V, Form VI, and Form VII - used in previous SSC notifications. The revised formats have been annexed by the Commission.

The SSC has further clarified that for all examinations whose notices were issued after October 16, 2024, and where the recruitment process is still ongoing, candidates may submit their Disability Certificates either in the revised formats (Form V and Form VI) or in the earlier versions.