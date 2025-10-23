SSC Revises Correction Window Dates For Delhi Police Recruitment Exams

The correction window dates for the Delhi Constable, Head Constable, and Sub-Inspector applications have been published by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

SSC said in a statement on Wednesday that, "It has been decided to revise the dates of the window for Online Application Form Correction and online payment of Correction Charges."

"Correction window" allows candidates to rectify any errors in their application form. This ensures accurate information before final submission. The commission advised applicants to review their details carefully as no further changes will be allowed after the correction window closes.

The correction window for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination and Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination will be opened from October 31 to November 2. The correction window for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination will be opened from November 7 to 9. The correction window for Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination will be opened from November 5 to 7, and for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force from November 3 to 5. All the correction windows will close at 11 p.m.

Notably, the dates for inviting applications for these posts were published on September 22, 24, 29, and 26. Candidates can visit ssc.gov.in to check the application deadline dates and to access the correction window.

According to SSC, one can make corrections after filling in their login credentials and should keep the hard copy for future reference. "All the terms and conditions mentioned in the notices of the examination will remain the same," added SSC in a statement issued by the Under Secretary, Staff Selection Commission.