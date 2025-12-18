Delhi Cops Bust Fake Air Vistara Job Racket, Mastermind Arrested

In a recent crackdown, the Delhi Police have apprehended a fraudster involved in cheating people on the pretext of providing job opportunities.

The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Rohit Mishra, resident of Aditya World City, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

A case under the FIR No. 104/25 U/S 318(4) BNS was registered at Police Station Cyber, Shahdara, in which complainant Ritu Singh alleged that she was cheated by unknown persons on the pretext of providing a job in Airways Vistara.

She had received an email from careers@airvistara.com and subsequent messages from the mobile number 7596949756, through which the fraudsters gained her confidence and induced her to make payment for job processing fees, uniform, and other formalities.

From the preliminary enquiry, offence U/s Section 318(4) BNS was made out, and thus, the said case was registered.

The police team traced the fraudster to Aditya World City, Ghaziabad (U.P.) and apprehended Rohit Mishra.

Upon investigation, the police recovered a Redmi 10 mobile phone having mobile number 8953726397, registered in an alleged AXIS Bank account used for settling the cheated money from his possession.

The WhatsApp profile was saved under the name "AIR VISTARA", bearing the Vistara logo.

Multiple QR codes, fake LOI (Letter of Intent) and other forged documents were also recovered, which were used for the job fraud.

The accused Rohit Mishra had a criminal history, with two cases registered against him, FIR No. 185/18 (Sections 420/467/468/471/120B/34 IPC), PS Crime Branch, Delhi and FIR No. 277/19, PS Crime Branch, Delhi, indicating his repeated involvement in cheating and an organised cyber-fraud network

The Investigation into the case is going on to unearth the deep-rooted conspiracy and to identify the other associates involved in the fraud racket, trace the money trail, and effect the recovery of the cheated amount.

The Digital evidence is being analysed to establish wider linkages of the fraud network.

