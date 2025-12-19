Delhi Man Shot Dead Over Family Fight, 69 Bullets Found Inside Body

A 52-year-old man was shot dead in south Delhi's Aya Nagar on November 30, in a violent fallout of a long-running fight between two families. Now, police investigation has revealed that the victim, identified as Rattan Lohia, was shot multiple times, with 69 bullets being recovered from his body. The firing was done by assailants in a car, and the police are investigating a contract killing angle in the murder.

Sources told NDTV that gangsters outside India were given the contract to kill Rattan Lohia.

The Murder

According to the Delhi police, Rattan Lohia stepped outside his house for work in the early hours of November 30 when a group of men surrounded him and fired multiple shots. Rattan died on the spot.

Upon reaching the crime scene, the police recovered empty shells and three live cartridges. CCTV footage at around 6 am on November 30 showed three assailants waiting for Rattan in a car- a black-coloured Nissan Magnite- near the Sunday market in Aya Nagar.

Upon analysis of the footage, it was revealed that the number plates of the car were deliberately removed.

The Family Fight

Rattan's family alleged that the murder was carried out by one Rambir Lohia and his relatives to avenge the death of Rambir's son Arun. On May 15, Arun was going back home in his car when two men on a motorcycle opened fire, killing him.

In the case of Arun's death, Rattan's elder son, Deepak, was arrested.

Rattan's daughter told the news agency ANI that Rambir and his relatives had been threatening her father for a long time. She said that her father had no personal enmity with anyone.

Meanwhile, the victim's sister said that the family fight stemmed from a clash between the younger generation.