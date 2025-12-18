Inspired By 'Special 26', Man Fakes IT Raid, Steals 1 Kg Gold, Arrested

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery workshop in central Delhi's Karol Bagh by posing as a member of an Income Tax raid team after being inspired by the Bollywood movie 'Special 26', police said on Wednesday.

Five people were earlier arrested in connection with the case.

Police recovered 130.162 grams of the stolen gold and impounded a motorcycle used in the crime from the possession of Sheikh Akram, a resident of Madangir in south Delhi.

On November 27, five to six men allegedly entered the jewellery-making workshop, they said. One of the accused was wearing a fake Delhi Police uniform, while others posed as Income Tax officials.

"The accused seized the mobile phones of the owner and workers, conducted a fraudulent search of the premises and decamped with around 1.1 kg of gold. They also removed the CCTV DVR before fleeing," a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections. During the investigation, five accused were earlier arrested while Akram remained at large.

A police team laid a trap and conducted a raid at a guest house in the CR Park area on December 14 based on specific inputs regarding his movement in south Delhi.

After verifying his identity through technical and manual surveillance, the accused was arrested. During interrogation, Akram admitted his role in the crime, police said.

They said he had been working in jewellery-making units in Karol Bagh for several years and had shared details of such establishments with the mastermind of the racket, Parminder, a government employee who was arrested earlier.

"The information provided by Akram was used to plan the fake raid to earn quick money," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to recover the remaining stolen gold and to trace other links in the case, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)