Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Beating Retreat Dress Rehearsal

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory and put in place elaborate arrangements in view of the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony scheduled to be held at and around Vijay Chowk on Tuesday.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will remain in force during the rehearsal hours from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM today to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and to facilitate the movement of participating contingents and officials.

As per the official statement, Vijay Chowk will remain completely closed for general traffic during the restricted period. In addition, vehicular movement will not be allowed on several connecting roads leading towards Vijay Chowk. These include Raisina Road from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond the Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout, and the Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk.

The advisory further stated that Kartavya Path, between Vijay Chowk and the Rafi Marg-Kartavya Path crossing, will also remain closed to traffic. The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected stretches during the rehearsal hours.

The traffic police have advised people to avoid those routes and take alternate routes during the restricted hours. This includes Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, and Minto Road, etc.

The Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 27, while the main Beating Retreat ceremony will be held on January 29, marking the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, India's enormous cultural diversity, growing capabilities across domains, and military prowess were on display on Kartavya Path on Monday as people in Delhi and other parts of the country celebrated the 77th Republic Day with enthusiasm.

The main event at the national capital saw participation from a European Union Contingent. It comprised four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They carried four flags - the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

President Droupadi Murmu led the celebrations and took the salute of the parade with Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, decked up for the ceremony.

The ceremony began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

A hundred cultural artists heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity', demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

