SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Pre-Examination Training Out, Check Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Pre-Examination Training (PET) of the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from SBI's official website using their registration number and date of birth.

SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Visit SBI's official website, sbi.co.in.

Click on the link for the "Clerk PET Admit Card."

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter your registration number and date of birth, then submit the details.

Download your admit card and save it for future reference.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Key Details



Preliminary Examination



The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 is tentatively scheduled for February; however, the exact date has not been announced. The exam will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 100 marks, and candidates will have one hour to complete it. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be applied for each incorrect answer. Separate admit cards will be issued for this stage of the examination.

Available Vacancies

According to the official notification, this recruitment drive aims to fill 14,191 Clerk vacancies. Applications were accepted from December 17 to January 7. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information about the recruitment process.