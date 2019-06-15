IBPS RRB Notification Out. Prelims In August

IBPS RRB 2019 Apply Online at ibps.in

The common recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has begun. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam notification. Online registration window will be open till July 4. IBPS will select candidates on the basis of two online exams and interview. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020. Candidates can apply at the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Apply Online (online registration will begin on June 18)

IBPS will conduct pre-exam training for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I. The training will be held at Warangal, Anantapur, Naharlagun (Papumpare), Guwahati, Ajmer, Raibareilly, Guntur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Lucknow, Mandi, Jammu, Ranchi, Dharwad, Varanasi, Mallapuram, Patna, Imphal, Jodhpur, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Salem, Howrah, Moradabad, Puducherry, Ludhiana , Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Dehradun, and Nagpur.

Important Dates

Online registration date: June 18 to July 4

Payment of Fees: June 18 to July 4

IBPS RRB Prelims: August 3, 4 and 11 (Officer Scale 1); August 17, 18 and 25 (Office Assistant)

IBPS RRB Main Exam: Office Assistant (September 29); Officer Scale 1 (September 22)

IBPS RRB Single Exam: Officer Scale 2 and 3 (September 22)

IBPS RRB Interview: Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 (November)

Provisional Allotment: January 2020

