IBPS Probationary Officer Exam Pattern 2025 Revised, Check Major Changes Here

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has made changes in the exam pattern this year for the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims and Mains examinations. The registration for the exams is live and will continue until July 21, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examinations can do so by visiting the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2025: Changes In The Exam Pattern

For the Preliminary examinations, the weightage of marks for Quantitative Aptitude subject has been reduced to 30 from 35 as compared to last year. While for Reasoning ability, marks have been increased to 40 from 30.

For the Mains examinations, the number of questions for Reasoning and Computer Aptitude have been reduced to 40 from 45 and the exam duration has also reduced, 50 minutes from 2024's 60 minutes.

Now, General/Economy/Banking Awareness subjects carry more weightage and less questions. They carry 50 marks and 35 questions. The exam timing has also been reduced to 25 minutes from 35 minutes of 2024.

Data Analysis and Interpretation now carries less marks- 50 as compared to last year's 60 marks.

For the preliminary examinations, only the overall pattern has changed, keeping the structure of marks and exam timing same.

The total number of objective questions have been reduced to 145 from 155 and the total exam timing has also been reduced to 160 minutes from last year's 180 minutes, for the Mains examinations.

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2025: Important Dates

Application & Fee Payment Window: Until July 21, 2025

Pre-Examination Training: August 2025

Prelims Admit Card Release: August 2025

Preliminary Examination: August 2025

Prelims Result Declaration: September 2025

Mains Admit Card: September/October 2025

Main Examination: October 2025

Mains Result: November 2025

Personality Test: November/December 2025

Interview Rounds: December 2025/January 2026

Provisional Allotment: January/February 2026

Candidates can check the detailed notification regarding the PO prelims and Mains examinations on the official website.