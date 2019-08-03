IBPS PO 2019 Notification Out. Know How To Apply

IBPS PO prelims will be held in October.

IBPS PO 2019 notification has been released. The exam will begin in October for selection to Probationary Officer (PO) post in nationalised banks. A total of 4,336 vacancies have been notified by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who wish to apply for IBPS PO 2019 can submit their application at the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The registration window will be open till August 28. The prelims exam will be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20.

IBPS PO 2019 Notification

IBPS PO 2019: Know How To Apply

Candidates with "a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government" are eligible to apply for the IBPS PO 2019.

The age of the applicant must be within 20-30 years of age.

IBPS will select candidates for the PO post on the basis of their performance in preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

The IBPS PO prelims will comprise questions from English language, Quantitative Aptitude and reasoning ability. The prelims would have sectional cut off. "Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS," reads the exam notice.

"Though the duration of the Online Preliminary examination is 1 hour, candidates may be required to be at the venue for about 2 hours or more including the time required for completion of various formalities such as verification and collection of various requisite documents, logging in, giving of instructions etc.," it adds.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.