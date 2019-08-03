IBPS Announces Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment Exam Details

IBPS PO 2019 Notification, Application, Exam Dates, Syllabus, Other Details

For recruitment of 4,336 Probationary Officers, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the autonomous body for recruitment and selection of banking personnel, has invited applications from graduates. The registration process for the IBPS PO 2019 will begin on August 7. IBPS will select POs through two tier examination-preliminary and main-- and interview. The exams will begin in October and would continue till November after which eligible candidates will be interviewed for the PO post. IBPS would complete the provisional allotment process within April 2020.

IBPS PO 2019 Exam Dates

IBPS PO 2019 Syllabus

This is the first edition of IBPS PO recruitment which has reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

IBPS PO 2019: Vacancy Details Bank-wise

The permissible age limit to apply for IBPS PO 2019 is 20-30 years. Candidates belonging to the reserved categories should go through the official notification for details on age relaxation norms.

IBPS would conduct pre examination training for a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities. Candidates who wish to join the pre exam training should give their consent in the online application form. While training will be imparted free of cost, all other expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. will have to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-examination training programme at the designated Centres.

