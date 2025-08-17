IBPS PO Prelims Begins Today, Check Important Exam Instructions Here

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Instructions 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination from today, August 17, 2025. Candidates can check the exam day guidelines on the official website, ibps.in, as well as here.

The preliminary exam will be held on August 17, 23, and 24 in four shifts each day. Those who have not yet downloaded their admit card/call letter are advised to do so immediately.

IBPS PO Prelims 2025: Key Guidelines

Candidates must carry their admit card with a pasted photograph, along with one extra photograph to the exam centre.

They must also bring a valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Permanent Driving License). Ration Card and Learner's Driving License will not be accepted.

Items such as calculators, books, notebooks, mobile phones, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

There will be negative marking. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2025: How To Check Exam Instructions On Official Website?

Visit the official website, ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on "Online Preliminary Examination Call Letter For CRP/PO", then, click on "Information Handout For Online Preliminary Exam".

The exam day instructions will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save for future reference.

The preliminary exam will be an online objective test of 100 marks with a duration of 60 minutes. It will include three sections: