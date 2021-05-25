IBPS Releases Interview Call Letter For Various IT Posts

IBPS has released the interview call letter for IT posts.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letter of various IT posts. Candidates can download the IBPS interview call letter from the official website using their registration details.

IBPS Interview Call Letter

The recruitment is being held for selection to Analyst Programmer - Windows, Analyst Programmer - Frontend, IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre).

Interview is the last round of selection.

The basic pay for the posts is Rs 35400. The total emolument at the beginning of the scale per month is Rs 54,126. "In addition, other benefits such as PF Employer's contribution, medical benefits, mediclaim, LTC, Telephone and newspaper reimbursement, canteen subsidy, gratuity, superannuation, interest subsidy on housing loan, etc. are admissible as per rules," the IBPS has said in the notification.

Meanwhile, the exams for selection of bank clerks and bank officers will be conducted by the IBPS from August.

Selection to these posts is done through a preliminary exam, and a main exam. Interview is done for selection of bank officers.

IBPS Clerk prelims is scheduled from August 28 to September 5. The exam notification is expected in June.

IBPS PO prelims exam is scheduled from October 9 to 17. The main exam will be held on November 27.

