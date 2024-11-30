RRB NTPC Application Status 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

RRB NTPC Application Status 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon release the RRB NTPC Application Status 2024. By checking the application status, candidates can verify whether their application has been accepted or not. Candidates can check their application status by visiting the official websites of the respective zones once it is released. They will be required to enter their Application Registration Number and Date of Birth to access the application status.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Steps To Check Application Status

Step 1. Go to the official RRB website

Step 2. On the homepage, find the link that reads "Check Application Status for RRB NTPC 2024"

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. Click on "Submit" and check the application status

The registration process for graduate-level positions started on September 14 and concluded on October 13. For undergraduate-level positions, applications were accepted from September 21 to October 20.

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy Distribution

The total vacancies include 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.

Vacancies By Qualification

Graduate-level positions:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

Station Master: 994 positions

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions

Undergraduate-level positions:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions

Trains Clerk: 72 positions

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a minimum educational qualification of a university degree.

Candidates must be between 18 to 36 years of age (with a 3-year relaxation as detailed in CEN) as of January 1, 2025.

Students are advised to check the official websites of their region for the latest updates.