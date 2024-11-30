Advertisement

RRB NTPC Application Status 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

Read Time: 2 mins
Students are advised to check official websites of their region for the latest updates.
RRB NTPC Application Status 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon release the RRB NTPC Application Status 2024. By checking the application status, candidates can verify whether their application has been accepted or not. Candidates can check their application status by visiting the official websites of the respective zones once it is released. They will be required to enter their Application Registration Number and Date of Birth to access the application status.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Steps To Check Application Status

Step 1. Go to the official RRB website
Step 2. On the homepage, find the link that reads "Check Application Status for RRB NTPC 2024"
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Enter your login credentials
Step 5. Click on "Submit" and check the application status

The registration process for graduate-level positions started on September 14 and concluded on October 13. For undergraduate-level positions, applications were accepted from September 21 to October 20.

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy Distribution

The total vacancies include 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.

Vacancies By Qualification

Graduate-level positions:
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions
Station Master: 994 positions
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions

Undergraduate-level positions:
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions
Trains Clerk: 72 positions

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates must have a minimum educational qualification of a university degree.
  • Candidates must be between 18 to 36 years of age (with a 3-year relaxation as detailed in CEN) as of January 1, 2025.

