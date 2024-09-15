RRB NTPC 2024: Registration Begins For Graduate-Level Posts, Apply Till October 13

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started accepting applications for graduate-level posts under the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting rrbapply.gov.in.

The total vacancies include 8,113 positions for graduate-level roles.

Graduate-Level Positions:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

Station Master: 994 positions

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, ex-servicemen, female, PwBD, transgender, minorities, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories must pay an application fee of Rs 250. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 500. A portion of the fee, minus bank charges, will be refunded to those who appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The official notification will provide further details on eligibility criteria, age limits, and other important information for applicants.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Schedule

Closing of online registration of applications: October 13, 2024

Dates for fee payment after the closing date: October 14, 2024 to October 15, 2024

Modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee: October 16, 2024 to October 25, 2024

The official notification states: "Candidates should have their own mobile number, valid and active personal email ID, and keep the same (i.e., mobile and email) active for the entire duration of recruitment, as RRBs shall send all recruitment-related communications only through SMS and email until the recruitment is completely over. RRBs will not entertain any request for change of mobile number or email address at any stage."

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria