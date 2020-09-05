Railways To Hold Exams For 1.40 Lakh Posts From December 15

The vacancies are of three types - non-technical popular categories (guards, clerks etc), isolated and ministerial and level 1 (track maintainers, pointsman etc).

The railways said the exams could not be conducted till now over COVID-19. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Indian Railways will start conducting the first stage of computer-based exams from December 15, said the national transporter's board chairman VK Yadav on Saturday. Mr Yadav, while addressing a virtual briefing, informed the exams will be held to fill around 1.40 lakh posts in three categories of vacancies.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also announced the exam dates on Twitter.

The railway board chairman said the exams could not be conducted till now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1,40,640 posts. These were notified in the pre-COVID period. Scrutiny of these applications was completed, but due to COVID-19 pandemic a computer-based examination could not be completed," Yadav said.

Railway Recruitment Boards are committed to holding computer-based tests for all notified vacancies and have been actively assessing the ground situation amid the pandemic, a statement from the Railways said.

These are, 35,208 posts in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks and others, 1,663 posts for isolated and ministerial categories such as steno and teaches, and 1,03,769 for level-one vacancies such as track maintainers and pointsman.

(With PTI inputs)

