RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application Process For 11,558 Vacancies Begins On September 14

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced a recruitment drive to fill the 11,558 vacant positions. The application period for graduate-level positions starts on September 14 and ends on October 13. For undergraduate-level positions, applications will be accepted from September 21 to October 20. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website.

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy Distribution

The total vacancies include 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.

Vacancies by qualification

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

Station Master: 994 positions

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

Undergraduate-level positions:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions

Trains Clerk: 72 positions

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, ex-servicemen, female, PwBD, transgender, minorities, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories must pay an application fee of Rs 250. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 500. A portion of the fee, minus bank charges, will be refunded to those who appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The official notification will provide further details on eligibility criteria, age limits, and other important information for applicants.