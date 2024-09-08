Advertisement

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application Process For 11,558 Vacancies Begins On September 14

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The total number of vacancies includes 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application Process For 11,558 Vacancies Begins On September 14
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The application period for graduate-level positions starts on September 14.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced a recruitment drive to fill the 11,558 vacant positions. The application period for graduate-level positions starts on September 14 and ends on October 13. For undergraduate-level positions, applications will be accepted from September 21 to October 20. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website.

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy Distribution

The total vacancies include 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.

Vacancies by qualification

Graduate-level positions:
  • Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions
  • Station Master: 994 positions
  • Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions
  • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions
Senior clerk-cum-typist: 732 positions

Undergraduate-level positions:

  • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions
  • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions
  • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions
  • Trains Clerk: 72 positions

Application Fee 

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, ex-servicemen, female, PwBD, transgender, minorities, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories must pay an application fee of Rs 250. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 500. A portion of the fee, minus bank charges, will be refunded to those who appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The official notification will provide further details on eligibility criteria, age limits, and other important information for applicants.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024, Railway Jobs, Railway Recruitment Drive 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
IIT Madras Invites Applications For Online MBA Programme In Digital Maritime And Supply Chain
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application Process For 11,558 Vacancies Begins On September 14
SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Details
Next Article
SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com