Quota Bill In Lok Sabha; Discussion, Voting This Evening: 10 Facts

New Delhi: A bill to provide 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to general category candidates who belong to economically weaker sections, will be discussed and voted upon in the Lok Sabha this evening. Ahead of the general elections, the government is hoping to push through the bill, which, in a first, will extend reservation to upper castes. The bill is expected to sail smoothly through the Lok Sabha, where the government is in majority. It also will have a chance in Rajya Sabha, where several opposition parties, including the Congress, indicated they would support it. The Rajya Sabha session has been extended till Wednesday.