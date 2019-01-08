Bill For 10% Quota For Economically Weak Introduced In Lok Sabha

Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot introduced the Bill in the House (File)

The centre has introduced a bill in Lok Sabha for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically backward section in the general category. It was approved by the cabinet on Monday, and is brought in on the last day of the Winter Session of Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot introduced the Bill in the House amid protests by Samajwadi Party.

The government on Monday announced 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and higher education for economically weaker sections in the general category and said it would move a constitutional amendment bill to bring it into effect. The mega move, just months before the national election, was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Those who earn less than Rs. 8 lakh a year, have less than five acre land qualify for the quota, said Union Minister Vijay Sampla on Monday.

"This was a long-standing demand but only the Modi government had the courage to do it. Brahmins, baniyas, Christians, Muslims, all will benefit from this," the leader said.

Sources say the bill has to be a constitutional amendment as it overshoots the Supreme Court's 50 per cent cap on quotas and takes the total to 60 per cent. Any increase from that limit will be subject to judicial scrutiny and is unlikely to get parliamentary approval immediately.

With inputs from PTI