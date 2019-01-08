Reservation Bill A Move For Equality, Says Arun Jaitley: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Tuesday is the last day of Winter session of Lok Sabha. (File)
Lok Sabha today passed the proposed law to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan amid vigorous dissent by several opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left Front.
The lower house of the parliament is now holding a discussion on the quota bill for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically backward section in the general category. Centre introduced the bill in the parliament earlier in the day.
The Bill, approved by the Union Cabinet on Monday, was brought in on the last day of the Winter Session of Lok Sabha.
Here are the live updates on discussion on quota bill in Lok Sabha:
As the Congress and the TMC's demand for sending the Bill again to a parliamewntary panel was rejected by the government, they staged a walkout.
The NDA government'S bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically backward sections of the general category will be passed in the Rajya Sabha despite the ruling dispensation not having adequate numbers in the Upper House, Vishwas Pathak, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson, says.
Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha
"Just as equals cannot be treated unequally, unequals cannot be treated equally," says finance minister Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha.
"If communists oppose this bill which is in favour of the poor, it would be the first example of its kind in the world."
"The original preamble of the constitution did not have the word socialist but it promised justice and equality to everyone."
The move to give 10 per cent reservation to the economically backward among the general category is an attempt by the government to gain electoral benefit by combining caste passions with communal polarisation, the CPI(M) says.
BJP chief Amit Shah says: "It (the reservation bill) will give great relief to people who have annual income less than Rs 8 lakh. Crores of young people will have benefits from this reservation in education & jobs. The reservation of 50% for SC, ST & OBCs remains unaffected due to this decision."
"We support this quota bill, we are not against this, but the way it is being brought raises questions on your sincerity. My request is to send this to Joint parliamentary committee first," says KV Thomas, Congress leader.
"It was yesterday that the cabinet approved Constitutional Amendment Bill for 10% quota for poor. This is a hasty decision by the government," he adds.
"This bill is not Assam-specific, it applies to all of India... Whatever's done was in the interest of the northeast and Assam," Union minister Rajnath Singh says while responding to the debate on the bill.
"Some people ask why Christians were included in the bill. But they have also suffered since the partition, so we have included them in the amended bill. How can there be a more secular bill," the minister adds.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 will amend the laws governing citizenship, formed in 1955, to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who fled religious persecution from the three neighbouring countries and entered India before December 31, 2014.