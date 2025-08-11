Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 Live Updates: The Lok Sabha is gearing up for the session today with questions, ministerial statements, committee reports, and high-stakes legislation on the table. The day will begin at 11:00 am with question hour, where Members of Parliament will pose queries, and ministers will respond.
After 1:00 pm, the Rajya Sabha will take up the general discussion on the Budget (Manipur), 2025-26. Following this, the House will consider and return two bills - the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Manipur Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025. Additionally, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025 is listed for consideration and passing.
BRS MP Seeks Rajya Sabha Discussion On Andhra Pradesh's Use Of Godavari River Waters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP KR Suresh Reddy on Monday gave a suspension notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the "unauthorised utilisation of Godavari River waters by the State of Andhra Pradesh, through the construction of dams and barrages under the Godavari - Banakacherla Project, which diverts the water to other river basins, thereby affecting the interests of the state of Telangana."
AAP's Sanjay Singh Seeks Rajya Sabha Debate On Bihar Voter Roll Revision
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to hold a discussion on the constitutional and electoral implications of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Bills For Consideration And Passing
1. The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025
2. The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025
3. The Indian Ports Bill, 2025
Bill For Introduction In Lok Sabha
The Income-Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on February 13 to replace the existing Income-Tax Act, 1961, was formally withdrawn last Friday. A new version of the Income Tax Bill, incorporating most of the recommendations made by the Select Committee chaired by Baijayant Panda, will be introduced today.
Rahul Gandhi, 300 INDIA Bloc MPs To Protest Over Bihar Voter Roll Revision
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will lead a protest march of around 300 MPs from the INDIA bloc to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi today.
The march will begin at 11:30 am from Parliament House and will cover approximately one kilometre to the Election Commission office. The demonstration is being held to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and to raise concerns over alleged electoral malpractices.
However, the Delhi Police clarified that no permission has been sought so far for the proposed march by the INDIA Bloc from Parliament to the Election Commission.
Manickam Tagore Gives Lok Sabha Notice Over Alleged Voter Fraud In Karnataka
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'allegations of "Vote Chori" and Electoral Fraud in Mahadevapura, Karnataka'.
In the notice, Tagore wrote, "Over 1,00,000 fraudulent votes were allegedly added to the electoral rolls-far exceeding the margin of victory in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat. Specific irregularities cited include: 11,965 duplicate voter entries, 40,009 entries with non-existent or implausible addresses, 10,452 voters registered at a handful of impossible addresses, 4,132 entries with invalid or missing photographs 33,692 senior citizens registered as "new voters" through suspicious use of Form 6."
