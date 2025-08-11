Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 Live Updates: The Lok Sabha is gearing up for the session today with questions, ministerial statements, committee reports, and high-stakes legislation on the table. The day will begin at 11:00 am with question hour, where Members of Parliament will pose queries, and ministers will respond.

After 1:00 pm, the Rajya Sabha will take up the general discussion on the Budget (Manipur), 2025-26. Following this, the House will consider and return two bills - the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Manipur Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025. Additionally, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025 is listed for consideration and passing.

