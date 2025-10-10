Farooq Abdullah Opts Out Of Rajya Sabha Race Amid Health Concerns

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah has withdrawn his candidacy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections amid health concerns. The decision, which appears to end the octogenarian leader's bid for a seat in the Upper House, was followed by the party's official nomination of three other candidates today.

Abdullah, 88, declined to run for the elections to be held later this month. The former three-time Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir was recently hospitalised for a week and was discharged just a few days ago.

The NC is hoping to secure three of the four Rajya Sabha seats allocated to Jammu and Kashmir. The last date for filing nomination papers is October 13, with polling scheduled for October 24.

It was widely believed that this would be the last opportunity for Abdullah to represent the region in the Rajya Sabha. The party had hoped to leverage his vast experience and cross-party relationships at the national level, particularly amid growing concerns over the delay in the restoration of J&K's statehood, which the party feels has adversely impacted the performance of the elected government of Omar Abdullah.

The three leaders, who have been nominated by the party, are Chowdhry Ramzan, Sajad Kitchloo and Shami Oberoi. Despite a pro-NC wave in the last assembly elections, both Chowdhry Ramzan and Kitchloo lost elections from Handwara and Kishtwar. Oberio, a trusted aide of Omar Abdullah, serves as the party's treasurer.

The National Conference said it has left the fourth seat open for its alliance partner, the Congress. But sources in the Congress said the offer is more symbolic than substantial. Based on the current electoral college, the BJP is expected to win one seat. The party has 28 MLAs in the assembly. The NC has 41 with support from six other independent MLAs and six Congress members. The People's Democratic Party (PDP), which has three MLAs, has not yet declared its support.