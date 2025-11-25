"To Win Bengal, BJP Will...": Mamata Banerjee's Big Claim For 2026 Election

Gujarat for Bengal. That is the bargain the Bharatiya Janata Party is willing to make, Mamata Banerjee said Tuesday afternoon as she launched a multi-point attack on her arch-nemesis, accusing it of committing fraud to win elections, including the landslide victory in Bihar this month.

The Bengal Chief Minister also had much to say on the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision, or revision of voter lists, before next year's Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala polls.

And the Trinamool boss completed a trifecta of attacks with a jab about the Rs 10,000 stipend for Bihar women voters Bihar's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance offered - days before the election.

"I am making this prediction... the BJP is going to be defeated in Gujarat (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state). To win Bengal they will lose Gujarat," she said at a mega anti-SIR protest march.

The BJP has held power in Gujarat since 1990, when the Congress was was in power, and thumped its rivals in 2022, winning 156 of the state's 182 seats and picking up nearly 50 per cent of the vote share.

In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has led the Trinamool to a hat-trick of wins - the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha, and 2021 Assembly elections - over the BJP, but this could be her sternest test yet, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party buoyed by dominant wins in Delhi and Bihar this year.

The BJP has shaken off celebrations from the Bihar win and focused on a new tactic to defeat Mamata Banerjee - by focusing on the Trinamool's cadre to cut support to its leaders.

The Trinamool and other parties have pointed to the voter list revision as part of the BJP's newfound poll-winning game plan, alleging it deletes voters from marginalised and oppressed communities, who support the opposition, under the guise of 'ghuspathiyas', or 'infiltrators'.

"Why is the SIR being carried out so hurriedly? Why is the SIR being carried out before elections? Take three years and we will help you..." she said, echoing criticism by other parties, including the Congress.

"If there really have been illegal immigrants staying in border districts all this time, then I want to ask who is responsible for guarding the international border? Airports and customs are all under control of the central government," she pointed, out, But till I am here, I will not allow them to throw you out."

She also took aim at the Election Commission, which has also come under heavy fire from the Congress' Rahul Gandhi and his PowerPoint presentations, and called it the 'BJP Commission'.

And, referring to booth-level officers who have died, some by suicide, over the past week, she questioned the need to rush through voter re-verification exercises months before an election.

"And three BLOs (booth-level officers) died because of lack of proper training under SIR. The lady BLO who committed suicide in Noida (in Uttar Pradesh) left a note blaming the EC."

Reports of stress-related BLO deaths have also come from other states, including Gujarat.

