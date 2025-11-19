"Rs 10,000 To Women Big Factor In Bihar Verdict": Prashant Kishor Exclusive

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor - whose fledgling Jan Suraaj made its electoral debut (and flopped) in the Bihar election - accused rivals Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal United of paying 1.21 crore women Rs 10,000 each to 'buy' their votes and ensure a landslide win.

In his first post-poll interview, Kishor told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal the Rs 10,000 -paid out days before voting, formally to start their own business - "was enough to sway votes".

This offer, Kishor said, ensured Nitish Kumar's JDU swept to victory in 85 seats, 42 more than it managed in the 2015 election and 60 more than he had predicted. "Rs 10,000 was enough to sway votes. JDU shouldn't have gotten more than 25 seats. The NDA bought votes with cash."

A furious Kishor also claimed the JDU distributed Rs 100 to Rs 125 crore per constituency.

"I firmly believe this... the JDU shouldn't have won more than 25 seats. But now they have 'won' 80+, people are telling me 'your analysis was wrong'. It looks wrong on the surface... but, if you look closely, one of the factors is that the government gave Rs 100 to Rs 125 crore to the public (before voting) and, of this amount, 60,000 to 62,000 people were given Rs 10,000 each."

Responding to a point about the money being part of a government welfare scheme, like those in states like Madhya Pradesh, Kishor questioned the timing of the funds being released.

"Yes, some may say a government runs schemes like this... which is fine. But what happened here is that this money was given from the day the manifesto was released to the day the election happened," he told NDTV.

Kishor - who has orchestrated dominant election wins for the BJP and JDU in the past - predicted a 'sink or swim' result for himself in his first poll, declaring the Jan Suraaj would either score a large number of seats or fail to get any. As it turned out, his latter forecast was right.

The Jan Suraaj began strongly, leading in four seats as counting began November 14, but faded away as the rounds progressed, ending with zero wins and a vote share below four per cent.

Exit polls had predicted this rout; a poll of exit polls studied by NDTV gave the Jan Suraaj only one seat, while even the most optimistic individual study said it would not win over four seats.