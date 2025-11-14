Bihar Results LIVE: Why Rs 10,000 Is Not Sole Factor Behind Women's Bumper Support For NDA

As the NDA celebrates a historic victory in the Bihar election and the opposition's Mahagathbandhan faces an epic rout in the Bihar Assembly election, the question is how what was widely predicted to be a close contest turned into a sweep for the incumbent. The first clue was in the turnout of women -- the group that cuts across castes in the fractured political arithmetic of this hinterland state.

This is the first election in Bihar in which women voters' turnout surpassed that of men. While men recorded a turnout of 62.8 per cent, women clocked 71.6 per cent. Even in absolute numbers, more women than men cast their votes in Bihar.

Women in Bihar are known to be a key support base of incumbent Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is another key leader who has gained a steady vote bank of women over the past decade. The Nitish-Modi combination, combined with a powerful campaign and targeted welfare measures, appears to have played a key role in bringing women to the polling booths and also winning their support in the ballot battle.

The Rs 10,000 Move

Ahead of the election, the Nitish Kumar government announced an assistance of Rs 10,000 for any woman who wanted to start a business of their own. "Over 1.21 crore women have been granted Rs 10,000 each to start their businesses, and the dates have been finalised to grant the sum to the remaining women... those who would be able to run their businesses well will be paid Rs. 2 lakh to carry the activity forward," Kumar said.

The Mahagathbandhan tried to counter this move with promises of their own, but there was a difference. The difference between a promise and execution. The NDA government transferred the amounts into the women's bank accounts, making good on its promise. From the Mahagathbandhan, it remained a promise.

In fact, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot identified this as a major factor and accused the Election Commission of allowing these cash transfers despite the model code of conduct.

Generational Support For Nitish Kumar

It must be kept in mind that this overwhelming support for Nitish Kumar is not just due to a one-time cash transfer. The JDU chief's 20-year rule, which followed the misgovernance of the RJD era in Bihar, has seen a slew of measures targeted at women's empowerment. Many women now receiving this assistance of Rs 10,000 were the girls who received bicycles during Nitish Kumar's first term. The bicycle move improved the enrolment of girl students in schools and was considered a game-changer.

Nitish Kumar's years in power saw the launch of several women-centric schemes such as Jeevika. The JDU chief also ensured 50 per cent reservation for women in rural and urban local bodies.

A Referendum On Prohibition

In 2016, after a decade in power, Nitish Kumar announced prohibition in Bihar. This move, which would have a massive impact on the state revenue, further consolidated Nitish Kumar's support base of women. A large section of underprivileged women who were victims of domestic violence owing to their husbands' alcohol addiction welcomed the move wholeheartedly. This reflected in Nitish Kumar's electoral performances in the years that followed.

The support of women was also significant because it cut across caste lines, giving the JDU chief a loyal base in a heavily fractured electoral landscape.

Interestingly, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor had promised to remove prohibition if he came to power, and Tejashwi Yadav had said a Mahagathbandhan government could review the anti-liquor policy. Both have been routed in this election.

The Jungle Raj Bogey

The RJD's years in power had seen a decline in Bihar's law and order record, and this had severely impacted women's sense of security, confining them to their homes. Misgovernance also led to high dropout rates among girl students, a trend that was reversed only after Nitish Kumar came to power.

In fact, leaders of the NDA lost no opportunity in raising the 'Jungle Raj' bogey to target the RJD and its allies in this election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "biggest victims of jungle raaj" were women and children. "In RJD government, even the chief minister's office was a mafia's office. Even the ones who were letting the government function were not safe. Even the ones working in fields, women, children, and school-going girls. RJD did not even let the rape cases be registered. For Dalit, Mahadalit, extremely backward, all the doors of justice were closed," he said at a rally.