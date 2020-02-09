Indian Railway Recruitment Announced In 2019: What Is The Update

Indian Railway had announced over 2 lakh vacancies last year

It's been almost a year since Indian Railway announced some major recruitment including in the NTPC category, Paramedical category, and Ministerial and Isolated categories. Touted as one of the largest government recruitment in recent times, these recruitment processes have not reached a conclusion yet.

Here we trace the status of four different recruitment announced last year and their current status.

1. RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019

RRB announced recruitment on Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts in February last year. Total 10,628 vacancies were announced. Later 69 vacancies available with DLW were cancelled and 66 vacancies were included for Visually Impaired candidates. As for the selection process, there has been no word from Indian railway about when the computer-based test (CBT) will be held.

The last update on this recruitment was released in October 2019 when the Indian Railway notified that CBT for NTPC posts has been postponed and revised schedule will be published on the RRB websites later. Since then there has been no further update on RRB NTPC recruitment.

2. RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019

In February 2019 only, Indian railway announced 1,937 vacancies in the paramedical category. Later one vacancy for Speech Therapist post and 13 vacancies for Lab Superintendent Post were withdrawn. The CBT for these vacancies was held in July. RRBs have already finished document verification process for this recruitment.

3. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2019

Third major recruitment announced by Indian railway last year was for Ministerial and Isolated category posts. RRBs had announced total 1,665 posts. Of these, 2 vacancies available with DLW were withdrawn later. Indian Railway has not yet announced the test date for this recruitment. The latest update available on the official website was in June last year when RRBs released the syllabus for the exam for Junior Translator (Hindi).

4. RRC Group D Recruitment 2019

Indian Railway announced 1,03,769 Group D or Level 1 vacancies. It was the largest recruitment announced last year and justifiably received millions of applications. The application status (accepted or rejected) was released on the official RRB websites on July 24.

After complaints from multitudes of applicants that their application was rejected without any reason, Indian Railway allowed such candidates the facility to challenge their application status by providing adequate proof. However, after this exercise was completed (in August last year), there has been no further update about this recruitment.

