'RRB NTPC Exam Notice' Is Fake, No Official Update Yet

The recruitment board of railways is yet to zero in on the exam conducting agency.

A fake exam notice having details of RRB NTPC exam is doing rounds on social media. While on one hand the notification is in itself contradictory, on the other hand exam conducting body, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs), have not made any announcement in this regard. The RRBs, as previously communicated to NDTV, would decide the RRB NTPC exam date only after the exam conducting agency is finalized. Starting this year, an exam agency would shoulder the responsibility of recruitment exams on behalf of the RRBs.

It's been more than 10 months since the RRB NTPC exam was notified for which more than one crore candidates have applied.

The national carrier witnesses huge response from job seekers due to it being one of the biggest government functioning bodies. Recruitment exams in Indian Railways is conducted in shifts, the highest being 152 shifts which clearly demonstrates the popularity of these jobs.

Candidates who have registered for the railway exams should be careful about the information they receive or follow on websites. Such candidates are suggested to follow official websites of RRBs for updates on the exams.

RRBs also intimate candidates about exam date, time, centre or any changes through registered mobile number and email ID.

