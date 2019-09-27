RRB NTPC exam date 2019: Railway to zero in on agency for conducting recruitment Exams

The Indian Railways will rope in external agency to conduct the recruitment exams. On September 25, Railway Recruitment Control Board, Ministry of Railways, held a presentation session with major examination conducting agencies (ECA).

The presentation was followed by an interactive session with Chairmen of Railway Recruitment Boards. The agencies will be selected on the basis of their credentials and potential to hold large exams for the railways, which witnesses lakhs of applications per recruitment.

With this the onus of railway recruitment exams will be handed over to the exam conducting agencies. Until the last exam, railway recruitment boards handled the recruitment, pre-exam and post-exam activities.

Apart from conducting the exam, the agencies would also handle post exam activities like releasing answer keys, handling the answer key objection raising process, result processing, transferring of exam related data, etc.

As of now, the railways are in the final stage of selection for 1.5 lakh jobs and almost equal numbers of jobs are in the pipeline.

For the Assistant Loco Pilot and technician recruitment the railways had received more than one crore applications.

Based on the interactions, the railways will float tender for selecting the exam conducting agency.

The newly inducted agency will begin with the railway NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) recruitment exam.

As per a railway official, 25 bidders were expected to participate in the presentation on September 25.

"It would take 1-2 months to finalise the agency," the official had told NDTV.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.