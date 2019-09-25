External Agency To Conduct Railway Recruitment Exams

As per the official 25 bidders will be presenting exam strategies on September 25.

The recruitment wing of the Indian Railways, RRB, is mulling over hiring an external agency for conducting the exams. Confirming the news to NDTV, an official of the railway recruitment board (RRB) said, "we will hire an agency to conduct the railway recruitment exams. After a meeting with the top officials, the board will prepare the tender and invite applications from prospective agencies. It would take 1-2 months to finalise the agency."

When asked about the RRB NTPC exam date, the official said, "the exam date will be fixed after the agency has been hired."

To undertake meticulous planning, large scale mobilisation of resources and efficient capturing, handling and processing of data the railways would hire external agency or exam conducting agency for recruitment exams.

Apart from conducting the exam, the railway recruitment boards also want the agency to handle post exam activities like releasing answer keys, handling the answer key objection raising process, result processing, transferring of exam related data, etc.

Its needless to mention about the importance of mitigation strategy as that forms the basis of this initiative undertaken by the railway board. The bidders have to give a presentation on the exam software to be deployed, risk identification, performance, security, etc.

The biggest employer in the country, Indian Railways witnessed over five crore registrations against 3 lakh jobs in the last two years.

