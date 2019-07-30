RRB NTPC Exam Dates Not Decided Yet: Official

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: The details will be released on the official websites.

An official from Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, one of the official hiring arms of Indian Railways, has told NDTV that the Board has not decided the dates for RRB NTPC exam which is, as per the official notification, scheduled to be held tentatively from June to September this year. Once the exam dates have been decided, other details about RRB NTPC admit card, RRB NTPC exam center etc. will be published by the Board. As lakhs of RRB NTPC aspirants await the exam date and admit card from the Board, as per an earlier report, the exam details will be released only after taking stock of the exams planned in coming months. The RRBs and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) are currently engaged in varios recruitements, which include RRB JE, RRC Group D, RRB Paramedical, RRB NTPC and RRB Various Posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories.

"The Board has not decided any dates yet for conducting RRB NTPC exam. The dates and other details will be released soon as the schedule mentions the exam period as June- September," the Board official said.

As per the RRB tradition, the RRB NTPC exam dates and RRB NTPC admit card details will be released on the official websites of respective Boards, like RRB Bangalore, RRB Patna, RRB Chennai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Bhopal, RRB Ajmer etc.

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: The exam dates and details will be released on a page like this.

According to the Railways Ministry, more than 2.98 lakh positions were vacant at Railways as on June 1 this year and recruitment process is going on for over 2.94 lakh employees.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has recently told the Lok Sabha that more than 4.61 lakh people were recruited in Railways over the last decade.

"The number of employees were 16,54,985 in 1991 and 12,48,101 in 2019. However, this has not affected the service of Railways," Mr Goyal said in a written reply.

As per data provided in the written reply, there were 2,98,574 vacancies across A, B, C and erstwhile D categories at the Railways as on June 1, 2019.

The process for recruitment of 2,94,420 employees is going on.

In 2018-19, action was initiated to fill up 2,94,420 vacancies.

RRB NTPC admit card and exam details will be released on the following direct links:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.