RRBs Expected To Release Junior Engineer Result, NTPC Exam Dates Soon

RRB JE CBT result and RRB NTPC exam dates expected soon.

RRB recruitment 2019: With not just one but four major recruitment announced this year and Junior Engineer recruitment announced at the cusp of last year, Railway Recruitment Boards' hands are full. The recruitment process for paramedical posts has already begun with computer-based tests starting on July 19. However, any updates on the exam dates for other recruitment are yet to be released.

Reports suggest that the computer-based test for RRC Group D posts will be conducted around September-October 2019. The application status for RRC Group D 2019 recruitment has already been released.

The tentative exam dates for RRB NTPC and RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories posts was between June and September. With July almost over and the computer-based test for paramedical posts concluded, it is highly likely that RRBs would announce the examination date for one or both remaining recruitment.

About the RRB JE recruitment that was announced in December 2018, RRBs have completed the computer-based test process, released provisional key, invited objection, and have released the final answer key after resolution of the objections received. The result for the RRB JE 2018 exam will be released shortly.

Candidates who qualify in the first stage CBT for RRB JE recruitment will have to appear for 2nd stage CBT. The details for the second stage CBT for RRB JE recruitment is expected to release alongside the result for first stage CBT.

