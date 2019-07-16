RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Here's Why Dates Haven't Been Announced Yet

RRBs have recenlty released the admit card for RRB Parmedical exam scheduled for July 20.

As lakhs of RRB NTPC aspirants await the exam date and admit card from the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB), sources said the exam details will be released only after taking stock of the exams planned in coming months. Currently, the RRBs, one of the official recruitment arms of Indian Railways, are engaged in the recruitment of various cadres which include RRB Paramedical, RRB NTPC and Various Posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories. Apart from these exams, Railways Recruitment Cell or RRC of Indian Railways is expected to organise Group D exam in coming months.

Though the Boards have not released an exact date for RRB NTPC recruitment exams, the official notification (Detailed Centralised Employment Notice CEN 01/2019) of the Indian Railways had stated that first stage Computer-Based Test or CBT for these vacancies will tentatively held between June and September in 2019.

The source from RRB said the Board is waiting for the Paramedical exams to be concluded, and then it will be deciding the dates for RRB NTPC based on the availability of exam centres across the country.

The RRBs have recenlty released the admit card for RRB Parmedical exam scheduled for July 20.

CBTs for Group D or Level 1 exams for more than 1 lakh vacancies are tentatively scheduled in September-October months this year.

“Center/City allocation for CBTs will depend upon technical and logistical feasibility. Candidates may have to travel to other Cities/States for attending CBTs. Request for Change of Exam Centre shall NOT be allowed under any circumstances,” the official RRB NTPC notification said.

There will be two stage CBT followed by Skill Test (Computer based Aptitude Test for Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Typing Skill Test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper).

Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.

For Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, there will be two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.

Candidates will have to download the City and Date Intimations, RRB NTPC admit card and Travel Authority (wherever applicable) from the links provided on the official websites of RRBs.

The government has said recently that more than 2.98 lakh positions were vacant at Indian Railways, country's largest recruiter, as on June 1 this year and recruitment process is going on for over 2.94 lakh employees.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal told the Lok Sabha last week that more than 4.61 lakh people were recruited in Railways over the last decade.

Noting that filling up of vacancies is an ongoing process, Mr Goyal said cadre strength is decided after taking into consideration various factors, including leave reserves and trainee reserves.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.