Online Registration For More Than 1 Lakh Railways' Vacancies Ends Soon; Details Here

RRB Group D 2019 or RRC Group D 2019 online registration for more than 1 lakh jobs will be concluded tomorrow. RRC Group C job notification released by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) and the registration process can be completed on the official website of the RRCs. RRB Group D 2019 online registration will be open till April 12 (till 11.59 pm). The final submission of applications can be done till April 26. Indian Railways had announced a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for this recruitment process in which Class 10 or ITI qualified applicants.

The applicant must have passed Class 10 from a recognized board of education or should have passed ITI from institutes recognised by NCVT/SCVT or equivalent or should have obtained National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

The lower age limit for RRB Group D/RRC Group D posts is 18 years and upper age limit is 33 years. Applicants belonging to reserved categories are eligible for relaxation in age limit. For the relaxation norms, they should refer to the detailed advertisement.

"Candidates should have their own mobile number and valid & active personal email ID and keep them active for the entire duration of recruitment as RRBs/ RRCS shall send all recruitment related communications only through SMS and email till the recruitment is completely over," said the RRC in an official notification.

Opening date & time for online registration and submission of application: March 12, 2019 at 17.00 hrs.

Closing date & time for online registration: April 12, 2019 at 23.59 hrs.

Closing date & time for submission of application: April 26, 2019 at 23.59 hrs.

Last Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee

Online payment (Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card / UPI ): April 23, 2019 at 23.59 hrs.

SBI Bank Challan: April 18, 2019 at 13.00 hrs.

Post Office Challan: April 18, 2019 at 13.00 hrs.



