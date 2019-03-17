Indian Railway Amends Selection Process For RRB Group D 2019 Recruitment

RRB Group D 2019 selection process has been amended; check details

RRB Group D 2019: RRB Group D 2019/ RRC Group D 2019 application began on March 12, 2019. There are more than 1,00,000 group D vacancies. Indian Railway had released the detailed advertisement for RRC Group D recruitment on March 11, 2019 and has now made some amendments in the same. The changes have been made to registration process details and selection process details.

RRB Group D 2019: Registration Process Made Easy

Candidates who were earlier facing problem in registering for the RRB Group D 2019 recruitment can find relief with the amendment. In one of the steps for registration, candidates have to provide their registration number for SSLC/Matric/ITI/NAC qualification. However, the registration number may not be provided on the certificate for some candidates. Such candidates can provide their roll number instead while registration for the RRB Group D 2019 recruitment.

The amendment says,

"NOTE :- 1. During process of Online registration of application, candidates may enter Roll Number in place of Registration Number, if it is not available in their SSLC/Matric certificate/mark sheet. Similarly, candidates with ITI/NAC qualification alone may enter Roll Number in place of Registration Number, if it is not available in their ITI/NAC certificate/mark sheet.

2. Candidates must bring the same certificate during Document Verification whose Registration Number or Roll Number has been filled up while making Online registration and application."

RRC Group D 2019 Recruitment: Who Qualifies For EWS Category Reservation

RRB Group D 2019 Selection Process: Change In PET Pattern

Indian Railway has also made changes to the RRB Group D /RRC Level 1 selection process. In the detailed advertisement released earlier, it is said that candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D Computer Based Test (CBT), will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). As per the RRB Group D PET requirements, candidate should be able to lift and carry weight for a specified distance, and be able to run for a specified distance within a given time (weight and distance are different for male and female candidates).

After the amendment, now candidates will be tested for their ability to lift and carry weight for a specified distance in a specified time and they will be allowed in the running test only if they qualify in the 'lift and carry' round. Between the two rounds, they will be given some recovery time gap.

The amendment notice says,

"The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) consists of two stages. To ensure uniformity, candidates will be tested for Carrying of Weight to specified distance in specified time first and if successful in this test, for the Running Test after a recovery gap. Failing in the first Test, i.e. Weight carrying will mean elimination at that stage itself. The Weight carrying test will involve lifting a sand bag (without any handle) from a bench/platform at around waist height and carrying it in whichever manner candidate wants to carry above the ground till the destination point without dropping the sandbag on ground."

All other aspects of the RRB Group D 2019 detailed advertisement remain same.

