RRC Group D 2019 Recruitment: Who Qualifies For EWS Category Reservation

RRB Group D 2019:RRB Group D 2019 recruitment application for more than 1 lakh vacancies has begun. Candidates who are willing to apply for RRB Group D/RRC Group D vacancies need to be careful while filling their application form since any error in details may cause disqualification at any stage of the recruitment process. Considering this in mind it is important for students to be clear about the several categories for which candidates will get relaxation in age limit, exemption from paying application fee, and reservation in vacancies available.

This brings us to the newly anointed EWS reservation criteria. What does it mean and who qualifies for reservation under EWS category?

First thing that candidates should keep in mind is that EWS is different from EBC.

Economically Backward Class or EBC candidates are those whose annual family income is less than Rs. 50,000.

Economically Weaker Section or EWS candidates are those who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SC/ST/OBC-NCL and whose family gross annual income is below Rs. 8 Lakh.

To qualify as EWS category candidate for RRB Group D 2019 recruitment, the candidate should not belong to SC/ST/OBC-NCL and should have family gross annual income below Rs. 8 Lakh. The income shall also include income from all sources i.e. salary, agriculture, business, profession etc. for the financial year prior to the year of application. For RRB Group D 2019/RRC Group D 2019 recruitment, the financial year will be 2018-2019 as the closing date of registration is 12.04.2019.

As per the official notification, candidate whose family owns or possesses any of the following assets will be excluded from being identified as EWS, irrespective of family income:

5 acres of agricultural land and above; Residential flat of 1000 sq. ft. and above; Residential plot of 100 sq. yards and above in notified municipalities; Residential plot of 200 sq. yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities.

"The property held by a "Family" in different locations or different places/cities would be clubbed while applying the land or property holding test to determine EWS status."