Passengers Recklessly Board Train From Wrong Side, Viral Footage Sparks Safety Debate

Overcrowded trains in India are a persistent issue affecting millions of commuters daily. Recently, a viral video showcased the chaotic scene of an overcrowded Indian Railways passenger train, where people are seen desperately trying to board the train, disregarding safety rules. The footage, shared on Reddit, captures children and adults clinging to the doorways as passengers swarm the doors, tracks, and entryways, creating a jam-packed and hazardous situation.

In the background of the chaotic scene, a man's voice can be heard over the public address system, announcing train details and issuing repeated safety warnings for the Jodhpur to Rewari train. However, his warnings seem to fall on deaf ears as passengers continue to push and shove in a desperate bid to board the train, disregarding their safety.

"The train stood there for 10 good minutes. Can't they get in one by one?" the video was captioned.

The video left netizens concerned, with some criticising the passengers' lack of civic sense, while others empathised with the commuters' desperation to secure a seat. Many highlighted the daily struggles and risks faced by millions of people who commute on overcrowded trains in India, often putting their safety at stake.

One user explained, "This clearly shows the kind of civic sense we lack. But let's just for a minute think from their perspective, why are they doing this? Maybe due to First Come First Serve Seat Reservation, as its a general class boogie, so it matters to them to get in there as soon as they can to fetch a seat so that they travel the long distance journey without standing, I know this is still not a justification of what is the need and this looks pathetic and dangerous too, but OP life is not always the same for everyone, the rising population, the inflation, kind of life some labourers and workers live in is they can't afford a reserved seat, even if they do manage to get the money, reserving a seat in IR for some routes are as pathetic as this current video is."

Another commented, " In our country, people often misunderstand ‘first come, first serve' as ‘first to push, first to gain' — whether it's railway seats, movie tickets, or temple darshan."

A third said, "This is nothing but the price of population explosion." A fourth added, "The concept of general travel should be removed all the express trains should only have reserved compartments, in place of general chaircar should be given, the number of seats the number of alloted people that's it."