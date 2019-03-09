Indian Railway To Begin Application For More Than 1 Lakh Level 1 Posts On March 12

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment application for Level 1 posts will begin from March 12

RRB NTPC 2019: Indian Railway, in a notice published on RRB websites yesterday, informed that the recruitment process for RRC 01/2019 for various categories of Level 1 posts will begin on March 12, 2019. While the indicative advertisement released on February 23, 2019 said that the recruitment process for Level 1 post will be done by Railway Recruitment Cell and had provided the website addresses of the Railway Recruitment Cells for further information. However, in the notice released yesterday, RRBs have been listed as the go to source for any information.

The notice says that the application link will be available on the RRB websites from March 12, 2019 at 5:00 pm.

The links for RRBs official websites are available below:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRBs are already conducting the application process for NTPC vacancies, Para Medical vacancies, and Ministerial and Isolated Categories vacancies.

As notified in the indicative advertisement, there are close to 1,00,000 Level 1 vacancies which is so far the largest number announced by Indian Railway since February 2018.

In 2018, RRBs began recruitment process for over 62,000 Group D vacancies and more than 64,000 Group C vacancies. In December 2018, it announced over 13,000 vacancies for Junior Engineers.

The most recent vacancy announcements include 35,277 NTPC vacancies, 1937 paramedical vacancies, and 1665 Ministerial and Isolated categories vacancies.

